Priyanka Chopra & Zendaya pose together for Bvlgari hotel launch in Rome | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya at Bvlgari Hotel launch in Rome.

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya looked no less than soul sisters as they complemented each other in black and white at a Bvlgari hotel launch in Rome. The duo posed together with confidence but also shared laughs as they stood with their arms across each other. Priyanka once again presented an all-new look in pigtails and a heavy pendant which went well with her white gown that had a thigh-high slit, fur details, and a train. Beside her, Zendaya was decked up in a shimmery black suit at the event paired with a sheer top.

Fans loved Priyanka's new hairstyle. A fan wrote on a fan page, “I have never seen Pri with this hairstyle before, it actually suits her, and she looks so young and adorable.” Another wrote, “I think Hairstylists switched places... she looks young and cuter ...while she should be looking Sassy... imo anyways.”

For the unversed, Priyanka and Zendaya are brand ambassadors for the international jewelry brand, Bvlgari, and often reunite for such events. Anne Hathaway also joins them as a brand ambassador, but she was not spotted at the Rome event.

They both were recently seen together in India at Niti Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai in April this year. Priyanka was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra while Zendaya was accompanied by her boyfriend and Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland.

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel. She also starred in the romantic comedy Love Again. The Desi Girl is now shooting for Heads of State, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also scheduled to star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Whereas Zendaya has the film Dune: Part Two alongside Timothee Chalamet and the third season of Euphoria.

