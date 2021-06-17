Priyanka Chopra wishes mother Madhu on birthday: She was the epitome of beauty for my eyes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NICKYANKAKISSES Priyanka Chopra wishes mother Madhu on birthday

Priyanka Chopra is very close to her mother Madhu Chopra. The two have frequently been seen together on vacations and visiting each other after PeeCee shifted base abroad. On her mother's birthday, 'The White Tiger' actress shared a heartwarming video, singing praise for her mother and said that she is missing their ritual of celebrating the day together. Priyanka, in the video, explained how her mother Madhu Chopra has always been the epitome of beauty in her eyes.

Priyanka Chopra says, "My mother was a combination of intellect and allure. As she would get ready to meet guests, I would study her carefully applying her makeup, creams, and perfumes and then getting dressed for the evening. Her wardrobe was all color - chiffon saris in floral prints and solid hot pinks, bright oranges, deep reds, golden yellows."

She added, "Her long, dark hair hung to her waist, and she usually wore it down in a braid or in a bun at the nape of her neck. I loved watching her put on her makeup-kajal to line her eyes, lipstick, and always a red bindi in the center of her forehead. I longed to be like her someday: elegant, eloquent, impeccably dressed, impossibly glamorous. She exuded quiet confidence and total competence - which, together with her natural sense of style, made her magnetic. Whether she was dressed in a French chiffon sari for work or in a pair of white bell-bottoms and big sunglasses on vacation, she was the epitome of beauty in my eyes."

Many Bollywood celebrities took to Priyanka Chopra's comments to extend their wishes for Madhu Chopra. PeeCee's Krrish co-star Hrithik Roshan and Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy birthday Madhu aunty." Rohini Iyer said, "Happy birthday my fave." Sonali Bendre, Tarun Mansukhani and others also wished the actress' mother.

Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas also took to his Instagram stories to share a picture with Madhu Chopra and wished her on her birthday. The American singer wrote, "Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has many International projects in the pipeline including films like The Matrix 4, Text For You, Citadel, Sheela and others. On the other hand, her husband Nick Jonas recently released his studio album 'Spaceman'. As an actor, he has appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Midway, and Chaos Walking. He is also judging the latest season of the singing reality show The Voice.