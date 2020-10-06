Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra wishes brother Siddharth's rumoured girlfriend Neelam on birthday with family photo

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has a cute birthday wish for her brother Siddharth Chopra's rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya. The south Indian actress celebrated her birthday on Monday and PeeCee shared a beautiful family photo to wish her. The picture featured Priyanka with husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra and the rumored couple Siddharth and Neelam. Priyanka wrote, "Happy birthday Neelam. Have a wonderful one! @neelamupadhyaya."

Not just Priyanka, brother Siddharth also shared a couple of photos with Neelam and penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for her. He wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday @neelamupadhyaya. Have all the cake u can and celebrate each moment. Have a blessed and a great year ahead."

Last year also, Siddharth had shared a beautiful picture with Neelam and had written, "Happy Birthday to you Neelam. May u always have the greatest and best time ever. A big hug."

Earlier this year, Neelam had also shared a birthday wish for Siddharth saying, "Happy birthday @siddharthchopra89. I’m so grateful for you and all that you do. I love and appreciate our nights in, stuffing our mouths with Lays, watching some crappy show (that I want to watch and you have no choice), as much as I love going out for meals and drives and exploring new places with you. Thank you for always making sure I’m warm enough, taking me to new places, being your usual thoughtful self and always motivating me to be the best possible version of myself. You’re a big blessing (and a big pain in the a** sometimes)."

Rumors of Siddharth and Neelam dating started doing rounds when the two were clicked together for Ambani's Holi party this year. They were even seen together at their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last year.

