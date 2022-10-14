Friday, October 14, 2022
     
  5. Priyanka Chopra wears chooda, writes Nick Jonas' initials with mehendi to celebrate Karwa Chauth| Pic

Priyanka Chopra wears chooda, writes Nick Jonas' initials with mehendi to celebrate Karwa Chauth| Pic

Priyanka Chopra has been celebrating Karwa Chauth ever since she got married to Nick Jonas in 2018. Every year, the actress posts photos from the festivities. Check out PeeCee and Nick's Karwa Chauth photos here!

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 14, 2022 13:27 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick jonas
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra too celebrated Karwa Chauth this year in full spirits. The global star wore the traditional red chuda and wrote Nick Jonas' initials on her palm with mehendi for the occasion. She also posted a photo of the same. While the actress did not reveal her full look for the festival, she did gave her Instagram family of 83 million followers a close look of the festivities. 

Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor shared a picture flaunting her mehendi and chooda. In the picture, Priyanka was seen holding a sieve in hand and was seen dressed in a red saree which she accessorised with red-white chooda-styled bangles. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy karwachauth to everyone celebrating @nickjonas." 

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra, Nick jonas

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRAPriyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth by writing Nick Jonas' name

Priyanka has been celebrating Karwa Chauth ever since she got married to Nick Jonas. The actress also posts photos from the festivities. Check out PeeCee and Nick's Karwa Chauth photos from past years:

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

