Priyanka Chopra ups her Sunday Selfie game by sharing sunkissed carfie; fans call her 'queen'

Global star Priyanka Chopra is here to bless our feed on Sunday morning with her sunkissed selfie, clicked in her car. Taking to her Instagram profile, the 'Mary Kom' actress shared a carfie in which she can be seen sporting a white shirt with sparkly earrings and minimal makeup. The picture shows her posing for the camera with one of her eyes closed. She made a slight pout with her fingers rested against her cheek. "Just here.. Gettin' thru," Priyanka Chopra captioned the post.

Netizens showered several likes and comments on the post. A fan wrote, "Fire", while another one commented, "Beautiful as always Queen". PeeCee also took to her Instagram Story and grooved to a song in her car, captioning the clip, "Mood". ALSO READ: Speechless! Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar share daughter Sitara’s Kuchipudi dance video

Recently, PeeCee took our hearts away when she shared pictures of herself from her LA house, enjoying the bright sun. She dropped the photos of herself wearing a salwar kameez looking breathtaking. Posing in the sun, she wrote "When the sun hits just right."

On the professional front, Priyanka and Anthony Mackie's upcoming action thriller 'Ending Things' has been picked up by Amazon Studios. As per Deadline, the upcoming film was acquired by the studio after a round of competitive bidding. Producing deals are still being worked out. Davis Entertainment's Jeremy Stein and Lit Entertainment will produce with Mackie's 'Make It With Gravy Productions' and Inspire Entertainment's 'Jason Spire. Chopra Jonas will serve as an executive producer through her Purple Pebble Pictures banner.

Apart from that, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film 'Text For You'. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series 'Citadel', a much-anticipated TV series that comes from Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like 'Avengers: End Game'. Also, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

