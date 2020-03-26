Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra takes up WHO's #SafeHands challenge to fight COVID-19, watch video

During the ongoing crisis of the Coronavirus outbreak globally, it has become very important for people with the right information to educate and make others aware of how to keep themselves safe. Celebrities and public personalities especially are using their platforms to share how their fans and followers can remain safe during this time. On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra took the 'Safe Hands Challenge' and shared a video where she is seen washing her hands. PeeCee took the challenge as the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nominated her for the challenge amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sky is Pink actress took to Instagram as she shared a video while she is seen washing her hands in forward and backward strokes. In the video, Priyanka Chopra looks pretty in white while she shows the handwashing technique.

"I accept the #SafeHands challenge @DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here's a song to ensure you're doing this for at least 20 seconds. co-written by @nickjonas.I nominate @katebosworth, @mindykaling, @nickjonas, @parineetichopra and @amitabhbachchan. Namaste", she wrote on instagram.

Priyanka Chopra nomianted Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan to further spread awareness on the handwash techniques, amid the coronavirus scare.

