Priyanka Chopra surprises Nick Jonas ahead of his appearance on Saturday Night Live

American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas is all set to turn host and musical guest for the popular late-night comedy showcase Saturday Night Live on February 27. Nick's wife and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra never fail to express her love for Nick. As the actress has been rooting for Nick's SNL appearance, the actress planned a sweet surprise for him.

Priyanka is currently staying in London due to her shoot schedules and the lockdown. Priyanka as a token of love got their Los Angeles home where Nick is living decorated with balloons that read 'Congratulations Nick' and 'Saturday Night Live'. In the video, Nick can be heard saying, "So, this happened," as he stepped inside and switched on the lights. Then went on to give his fans the room decked up with balloons and decorations. Sharing the SNL announcement on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "So proud."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nick wrote, "My wife surprised me (all the way from London) with this today. thank you @priyankachopra you’re the best. SNL here we come!"

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram and announced the big news of him hosting the Saturday Night Live, "A dream come true. Let's get it @nbcsnl!! See you February 27th!"

Also on Instagram, SNL referenced Jonas' double duty by captioning their announcement, "NICK JONAS. NICK JONAS."

As reported by People magazine, the exciting news was announced just hours before breakout 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page is set to make his hosting debut on the popular sketch comedy series alongside musical guest Bad Bunny. However, this is not Jonas' first time stepping onto the 'SNL' stage. Back in 2009, the singer and actor appeared on the show alongside brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. The trio also returned to SNL a decade later to serve as the musical guest once again.

Nick also previously performed on a 2016 episode of the show as a solo artist. Jonas' 'SNL' episode will also coincide with the release of his new single 'Spaceman,' which will be dropping on February 25.

Additionally, Jonas is returning to singing reality show 'The Voice' this season as a coach, which will be celebrating its 10th year on the air. The 20th season will premiere on March 1.

The actor's upcoming film 'Chaos Walking' is also set to be released next month, premiering on March 5.

-with ANI inputs