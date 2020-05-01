Friday, May 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Priyanka Chopra supports environmentalist Greta Thunberg to help vulnerable children across the world

Priyanka Chopra supports environmentalist Greta Thunberg to help vulnerable children across the world

Priyanka Chopra replied to environmental activist Greta Thunberg's tweet about children sleeping without food during the lockdown and wrote, "It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world."

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 01, 2020 14:38 IST
Priyanka Chopra supports environmentalist Greta Thunberg to help vulnerable children across the worl
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Priyanka Chopra supports environmentalist Greta Thunberg to help vulnerable children across the world

India's International actor Priyanka Chopra has been actively encouraging fans to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the lockdown. The actress herself has been providing aid and financial help to many organizations in order to help the daily wage worker. She has also been active in commemorating the corona warriors who are at the frontline of the pandemic including doctors, nurses, policemen among others. On Friday, the actress took to Twitter to join hands with environmental activist Greta Thunberg to help the vulnerable children across the world.

Priyanka Chopra replied to Greta's tweet about children sleeping without food during the lockdown and wrote, "It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them.. the onus is on us."

Earlier, PeeCee had also come forward to help the people in need by contributing to the COVID-19 relief funds. Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry." 

 

Last month, Priyanka Chopra also features in a short film called Family that she shot while at home. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood. They were joined by  Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema, Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema.

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X