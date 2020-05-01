Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra supports environmentalist Greta Thunberg to help vulnerable children across the world

India's International actor Priyanka Chopra has been actively encouraging fans to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the lockdown. The actress herself has been providing aid and financial help to many organizations in order to help the daily wage worker. She has also been active in commemorating the corona warriors who are at the frontline of the pandemic including doctors, nurses, policemen among others. On Friday, the actress took to Twitter to join hands with environmental activist Greta Thunberg to help the vulnerable children across the world.

Priyanka Chopra replied to Greta's tweet about children sleeping without food during the lockdown and wrote, "It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them.. the onus is on us."

It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them.. the onus is on us.



(1/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

Earlier, PeeCee had also come forward to help the people in need by contributing to the COVID-19 relief funds. Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry."

These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. pic.twitter.com/Za12mrjboG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

Last month, Priyanka Chopra also features in a short film called Family that she shot while at home. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood. They were joined by Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema, Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema.

T 3493 - When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort !



WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind ! https://t.co/WoquwkSyqT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2020

