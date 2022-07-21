Priyanka Chopra slays at her Mexico birthday party with Nick Jonas, Parineeti & others; see UNSEEN pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JERRYXMIMI Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday earlier this week with her husband Nick Jonas, actress Parineeti Chopra, family and friends at the Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Several pictures and videos from her fun-filled birthday bash were shared online by her friends and Nick. But recently the internet is flooded with some unseen pictures from the celebrations. In the viral photographs, Priyanka is looking every inch gorgeous in the yellow see-through top and skirt. She completed the look with a matching headscarf and funky sunglasses. In a few pictures, Nick Jonas and Parineeti can also be seen along with the birthday girl.

Take a look:

On Priyanka's birthday, her husband and singer Nick Jonas had posted a bunch of pictures from Priyanka's birthday celebrations beside the beach. He also penned a sweet note with it. He wrote, "Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra".

Reacting to his love-filled post, Priyanka had replied in the comments section and wrote, "Love of my life. "

Priyanka hasn't shared any updates or photos from her birthday celebrations yet. It's her first birthday since she embraced parenthood. While some of her friends also treated us with some exclusive pictures of the actress which you can't miss.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

