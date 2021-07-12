Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shares throwback pictures as she wishes brother, mother-in-law on their birthdays

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Monday took a stroll down memory lane as she dug out old pictures of herself from her archives. Priyanka took to Instagram to wish her brother and mother-in-law on their birthdays.

Priyanka penned a sweet note to mark her brother Siddharth Chopra's birthday. She took to Instagram and shared a post featuring a childhood picture along with a recent picture of Siddharth posing with their mother Madhu Chopra.

"Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you. Wishing u so much joy and laughter @siddharthchopra89", Priyanka wrote in the caption.

In the picture from their childhood, Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth Chopra were seen enjoying the waves at a beach together. In the second picture, Siddharth and Madhu were seen posing beside what appeared to be a food truck. The truck featured a special message from Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

A board situated by the truck read, "Deares Sid, Happy birthay!! We know there is not much you love more than food. We love you Nick & Didi."

In a separate post, Priyanka wished her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, a happy birthday. The actress shared some throwback pictures along with a caption, "Happy Birthday @Mamadjonas! So blessed to have you in my life. Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you! P.S. We need more pictures together!"

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. The actress shared many pictures from the event.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in the OTT film "The White Tiger". The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She is currently busy with "Citadel". Helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.