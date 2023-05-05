Priyanka Chopra shares photos from 'Love Again' after party in a cut-out pink dress; thanks family for support

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shares photos from 'Love Again' after party

Priyanka Chopra is currently riding high on the success ladder. The actress has many interesting projects lined up and has been seen promoting them non-stop. Just after finishing the promotional junket of her Prime Video web series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra has jumped onto her next movie 'Love Again' which is ready to be released on May 12. After her majestic appearance at the movie's premiere night, PeeCee shared more photos from the after party and she looked equally gorgeous.

Priyanka Chopra dropped photos of her family members who arrived to support her at the Love Again premiere and the after-party. The actress hosted the party at her restaurant SONA in New York. She wore a pink and white cut-out dress for the after-party and looked like a million dollars.

Priyanka wrote, "Family.. to every one that came to support. I love you.. without you, none of it is possible." Present in the photos were Priyanka's mother and mother-in-law Madhu Chopra and Denise Miller-Jonas. Nick Jonas' brother Kevin and his wife Danielle also came to support the actress.

Check out the photos here-

For the premiere night, Priyanka Chopra nailed the powder blue Nina Ricci Fall 2023 gown with minimal accessories and straight side-parted hair. The actress looked gorgeous as she posed with her husband Nick Jonas who was there with her to support her like always. Nick flaunts a navy blue suit to compliment the actress.

'Love Again' stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. It tells the tale of a grieving Priyanka who gives love another chance after a loss. Priyanka's American pop-star husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas has a cameo in the film as they share an awkward kiss.

'Love Again', directed by Jim Strouse, is slated to release in theatres May 12, 2023. Based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, the film was previously titled 'Text for You'.

DON'T MISS

Priyanka Chopra reveals she went into depression after botched nose job, lost 3 movies

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' looks from premieres, Met Gala & other events

Latest Entertainment News