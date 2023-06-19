Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt note on Father’s Day, thanks Nick Jonas & father-in-law Paul | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' photos

On Father’s Day, an emotional Priyanka Chopra wrote a heartfelt note for husband-singer Nick Jonas, his father and how she misses her late father. She shared a photo of her daughter Malti Marie spending some quality time with her father and grandfather, and the last photo features PeeCee's parents.

Sharing the qualities of fathers and how they would do anything to keep their kids happy, Priyanka wrote, "He is your biggest champion.. He'll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he's hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them."

Thanking Nick, she added, "I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday." She concluded her post by asking her fans to hug their fathers if they can. "Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa." In the series of photos shared by the Citadel actress, Nick can be seen with their daughter Malti Marie twinning in white. The doting father was seen enjoying some study time with the little one. Next, Nick's dad and Malti can be seen enjoying their fun time. The last picture is a throwback moment featuring Priyanka's parents Madhu Chopra and Ashok Chopra.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with love and hugs. Nick commented a couple of red heart emoticons. "Oh my heart. such a beautiful caring pic of Nick and MM. Happy Father's Day to all the dads," a user wrote. Another said, "So adorable."

Malti was born to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka's father, Dr Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013, after having a long battle with cancer. He was a physician in the Indian Army and took his last breath at the age of 62. Priyanka, who has often spoken about how close she was to him, was devastated after his death. In a nod to her father, Priyanka got the words ‘Daddy’s little girl’ inked on her wrist in his handwriting.

What's next for Priyanka?

PeeCee was last seen in the Russo Brothers' production Citadel. The show has premiered on Amazon Prime Video and it revolves around two agents of the global spy agency, Citadel. In her upcoming works, Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, the actress is shooting for her next Hollywood movie, Heads of State. She will share the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra performs puja with daughter Malti on dad's death anniversary

Latest Entertainment News