Priyanka Chopra shares FIRST pic from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally making their relationship official by getting engaged today, putting an end to all the dating rumours. The engagement ceremony is taking place in the national capital, and Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka Chopra, has arrived in Delhi to join in the celebrations. Excitement is building up as Priyanka shares the first picture from the engagement festivities, giving fans a sneak peek of her outfit for the occasion.

The global star will be wearing a beautiful white saree from the renowned brand Torani. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share a close-up shot of the intricately designed outfit. She expressed her gratitude towards Torani for not only their exquisite work but also for a thoughtful letter accompanying the saree. She captioned the photo with, "Wow thank you @toraniofficial not just for your exquisite work but also the intentional letter. Big fan. Lots of love."

Earlier in the day, Priyanka was spotted at the Delhi airport, donning casual attire paired with a cap and sunglasses. She warmly greeted the paparazzi. However, her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie were not seen with her, indicating that they might not be attending the occasion.

Meanwhile, the engagement ceremony will take place at Kapurthala House, which used to be the residence of the Maharaja of Kapurthala in Delhi. The venue is situated near Connaught Place. Speaking of outfits, Parineeti Chopra will be wearing an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra, while Raghav Chadha will be dressed by Pawan Sachdeva.

The ceremony will be a private affair, with close friends and family in attendance. Some political guests from Raghav Chadha's side and celebrities from the entertainment industry will join the celebration. Notable personalities such as Karan Johar, Sania Mirza, and Manish Malhotra, along with other guests from Mumbai, are flying down to Delhi for the event.

