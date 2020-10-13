Priyanka Chopra shares adorable video wishing her maid of honour and bestie Tamanna Dutt

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shares video for her friend

Actress Priyanka Chopra is very attached to her dear friends and family. Time and again she keeps on posting something or the other for her close ones. Recently, the actress shared an adorable post for her ex-roommate and friend Tamanna Dutta.

PeeCee posted a video which is an amalgamation of her pics with Tamanna, who was also her maid of honour at her wedding Jodhpur. The actress captioned the video saying, “From being a roommate to my maid of honour.. we have been through so many ups and downs.. but always together. I miss celebrating you with you this year but pls know you are very loved. Happy birthday Tam! @tam2cul.”

PeeCee has been in news these days for her memoir ‘Unfinished’. The actress recently shared a behind the scenes video of herself from her cover shoot for the same. The BTS clip also featured Priyanka’s adorable little adorable pet Diana.

Priyanka shot the cover with her pooch Diana and was seen cuddling the munchkin in her arms. The clip featured PeeCee in a little black off-shoulder dress with her hair tied up in a bun. Taking to her Instagram account, the Sky Is Pink actress wrote, ''Every shoot is #Unfinished unless @diariesofdiana makes an appearance. #BTS #Unfinished #covershoot.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in 'The Sky is Pink' with Shonali Bose. The film also featured Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

She will next be seen in her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger. Apart from that she also has a Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. As per reports, the actress has also been roped in to be a part of Matrix 4 cast. PC will soon be seen hosting a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon and is even a part of another Amazon project, Citadel, which is a series and will star Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden who played the role of Robb Stark in the popular TV show.

