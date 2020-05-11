Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's post about cuddling in the sun with Gino, Diana will make you smile, see adorable pic

Bollywood turned Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is one of the most active personalities on social media. Every now and then, she keeps on treating fans with her latest posts about what she is up to. Now that everyone is locked inside due to coronavirus, her online activity has increased. In the wake of the same, the 'desi girl' shared another lockdown post of what's keeping her going, and this time it's not her husband Nick Jonas but her pets Gino and Diana who've caught her attention. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared an adorable photo in which she can be seen basking in the sun with both of them. Captioning the post she wrote, "Sunshine is better with cuddles .. @ginothegerman @diariesofdiana."

This isn't the first time when Priyanka has shared a post with her dogs. She recently shared another photo with Gino and wrote, "I promise Gino loves my cuddles." The Quantico actress adopted the German Shepherd as a gift for her husband, Nick Jonas, for their one year anniversary.

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2020, Priyanka even shared a video for her two mothers Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas. PeeCee, in the video said, "To whoever raised you, loved you, taught you right and wrong, kissed your wounds, hugged you after a heartbreak, sat in the front row of your school play, today is for them. Mother’s Day is a lot more touching this year than before. With a lot of us far away from our loved ones, shared memories keep us close."

"Not being able to hug or celebrate my mother or my mother in law or all the mother figures in my life today makes my heart heavy. So for the lucky ones who are at home with their families, hold them extra tight. So, to all of you mothers, the ones we’re born to, the ones we come across every day in our life, or the ones we choose, Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Mother’s Day," she added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka who has been an ambassador for UNICEF, recently announced that she will be collaborating with climate activist Greta Thunberg to help children affected with Covid-19. She took to Twitter to share the news. She wrote, "It’s heartbreaking to see the effect of Covid-19 on vulnerable children across the world. They now have to cope with food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence & lost education. We need to protect them.. the onus is on us. Join me in supporting this much needed campaign by @UNICEF & @GretaThunberg."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. Her career in Hollywood started with American thriller series Quantico, in which she played the lead role.

