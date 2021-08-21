Priyanka Chopra's adorable gesture as hubby Nick Jonas begins his concert tour is too sweet to miss

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKYANKA18 Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming projects. However, this doesn't stop her from showing love and support to her husband Nick Jonas who is all set to begin his music tour ‘Remember This Tour’. Before he began the tour, Priyanka planned a sweet surprise for him. The actress sent a lovely cake to him wishing the American pop star. The cake had an image of the Jonas Brothers.

Thanking Priyanka for the adorable gesture, Nick posted a photo of the cake on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Thanks @priyankachopra you’re the best. Wish you were here.”

Their PDA (public display of affection) didn't stop here. Earlier in the day, Priyanka dropped a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie of hers on social media. In the stunning photo, the actress is seen smiling ear to ear with minimum makeup. Nick was quick to react to the photo. He commented on Priyanka Chopra and dropped some heart emojis.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in the OTT film "The White Tiger". The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She is currently busy with "Citadel". Helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.

She will also be joining hands with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film, Jee Le Zara. The film is being written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

