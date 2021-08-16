Priyanka Chopra roots for 'Asian pride' in London with Sandra Oh, Awkwafina & cast of Marvel's Shang Chi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKADAILY Priyanka Chopra roots for 'Asian pride' in London

All hail the queens from Asia! Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her verified social media account to share glimpses of her fun night out in London with popular Asian actress Sandra Oh. Joining the duo were some of the cast members of Marvel's upcoming film Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings that includes Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh. Flaunting her Asian pride, our desi girl seems to be having a gala time with the brilliant multifaceted actresses ahead of the film's global release. Adding to it, Awkwafina also shared her love for Priyanka.

Check out the post here:

For the unversed, Awkwafina will be seen playing Katy and Michelle as Jiang Nan in the first Asian superhero film for the studio. The film features Simu Liu as Shang Chi in the lead which explores the narrative of a young Super Hero whose journey of self-discovery unfolds in this never-before-seen origins story.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed and co-written by Destin Daniel Cretton, experience “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” in Indian theaters soon.

Coming back to Priyanka Chopra, the actress was last seen on screen in the OTT film "The White Tiger". The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She will also be joining hands with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film, Jee Le Zara. The film is being written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently busy with "Citadel". Helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.