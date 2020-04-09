Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra rewards $100,000 to four women warriors working selflessly during coronavirus pandemic

A few days ago, actress Priyanka Chopra asked fans to nominate women warriors who have been selflessly working to make a difference during this coronavirus pandemic. The actress received many names and now, she has finally shared those four stories of women who have been an inspiration during the dark time. Taking to her social media. PeeCee shared their stories and revealed they are the real heroes and also rewarded them with $100,000.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Thank you everyone for nominating such incredible women who are rising above the challenges of today to help others. This week, @bonvivspikedseltzer and I are shining light on 4 women who are truly going above and beyond to make a difference on the front lines. Everyone, please meet… Emily, an APRN working in the ER everyday, helping those in need, while also choosing to live apart from her family to keep them safe. Jo, who works at a long-term care facility caring for patients and offering them companionship. Jaya, who has generously donated her time and money to help get N95 masks to those on the frontlines. Jenny, thank you for starting your #FeedingHeroes initiative to provide meals to healthcare workers on the front lines. We applaud you and commemorate you. Much love. #TogetherWomenRise."

Priyanka Chopra along with WHO has been working tirelessly to encourage people more about the novel coronavirus and how to protect themselves from it. She also organized a LIVE session with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros where fans were able to ask him their doubts about COVID-19. Later she also participated in the #SafeHands challenge and shared a video of herself showing the correct way to wash the hands to keep coronavirus infection at bay.

Also, Priyanka Chopra is all set to join International stars like Lady Gaga and John Elton to raise funds for COVID-19 through a LIVE concert organized by World Health Organisation (WHO). The event will take place on April 18 and will see many superstars coming together for the One World: Together At Home live event. The actress took to social media to announce the event and wrote, "@glblctzn and I are so excited to bring this special event to you on April 18th, One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential community workers through music and celebration at home. This one night special event, hosted by @jimmyfallon, @jimmykimmel, and @stephenathome, "

The actress will be joined by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with stars like Lady Gaga, John Elton, Coldplay, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and Lizzo will be playing at the live concert.

