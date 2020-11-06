Priyanka Chopra reveals she was holding her Miss World outfit with namaste pose after tape came off

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAGEANTRY_WINGS Priyanka Chopra reveals she was holding her Miss World outfit with namaste pose

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is not just a stellar actress but a fashionista as well. The diva has given many otherworldly red carpet appearances which have left netizens mesmerized. However, not all glamorous outfits worn by the actress have given her the best time of her life. Recently, in an interview with People Magazine, PeeCee recalled her two outfits that gave her a tough time. She revealed that her Miss World outfit was stuck to her with tape which came off when she had to walk.

Priyanka Chopra said, "In year 2000, I won Miss World and my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end, I was stressing so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off. And the whole time I was doing my walk, I kept my hands like this in a ‘namaste’. People thought it was a namaste but it was actually holding my dress up."

Talking about another uncomfortable outfit, PeeCee shared, "It was this blood red, Ralph Lauren, beautiful outfits with a gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn’t breathe! I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner. Obviously couldn’t eat too much that night." The actress was referring to her 2018 Met Gala outfit designed by Ralph Lauren.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra celebrated 20 years of being crowned as Miss World. Recalling fond memories of the day, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video reminiscing the moment when she was crowned as Miss World 2000. The actress also shared that the first thing her mom told her post the crowning ceremony was what will happen to her studies. about her studies. Reliving the moment, the video showed as a fast forward to the present day, a clip where the actress is seen seated next to her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and remembering the day. In the video, Priyanka asks mom," Do you remember the crowning moment of when I won Miss World?"

Madhu Chopra replies, "First runner up was announced, and Miss World is Miss India, Priyanka Chopra. We were both like literally under the chairs. The entire hall erupted, all the Indians just stood up erupted." The video then shows the Dostana actor on a video call to brother Sidharth, who said, " I remember at the Millenium Dome, being on the stage when I was only 11, 12 years at the time. But mixed feelings for me were I was... that she won but the very next moment I learned that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her."

On a related note, Priyanka Chopra will be soon seen in her upcoming film The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. Talking about her role, Priyanka said: "In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy."

