Priyanka Chopra reminisces Miss World days, shares throwback photo with the title and crown

Bollywood-turned-Holywood actress Priyanka Chopra has come a long way in her life. Once counted amongst one of the top actresses of the Hindi film industry, PeeCee has now become a global icon. Time and again, she has made the country proud during the various occasions, be it winning the Miss World crown in 2008 or becoming the Goodwill ambassador at UNICEF. Remembering the good old days of the beauty pageant, the Bajirao Mastani actress took to social media to share a throwback photo along with a message for her fans.

The picture was taken from the time when she won the title as she was seen all decked up in a white gown with the crown and the Miss World title! Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "#TBT Miss World at 18! The turn of the millennium...the year 2000! Wow. It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream. Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do. I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve. #strivehigher #dreambig."

On the professional front, she was last seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Her next will be The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, she recently featured in Jonas Brothers' new music video 'What A Man Gotta Do'. Check out the song here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries