Priyanka Chopra reacts to Ranveer Singh's special treatment for 'jiju' Nick Jonas

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas share an amazing bond. They often comment on each other's post. Recently, Ranveer Singh shared a picture of him holding a Nutella jar with Nick's face on it. Ranveer, who jokingly addresses Nick as 'jiju' on social media, had written as a caption while sharing the picture, "Khaas apne jiju ke liye (Especially for my jiju)! @nickjonas. Special consignment coming your way..." Priyanka Chopra reacted to the picture and reshared it on her Instagram account. Priyanka wrote: "Wah! Special treatment."

Earlier, Ranveer had posted a video of a contestant to get personalized jars. Nick Jonas left a fun response and wrote, "I'm gonna enter. I’m hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars."

We have often seen Ranveer Singh indulging in social media banter. Recently, Nick took to Instagram to share a workout video with TikTok music playing in the background. This caught the attention of the Padmaavat actor who replied with a 'desi' comment on the post, that read, "Oho, Jiju! Dolle-Sholle."

Nick's workout video was captioned, "Let’s get it!"

On a related note, Ranveer and Priyanka Chopra played siblings in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film, Dil Dhadakne Do, while they played couples in films Gunday and Bajirao Mastani. Priyanka was also featured in a special dance song, titled 'Ram Chahe Leela', in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, starring Ranveer and Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama '83.