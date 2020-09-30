Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra praises Sonu Sood after UNDP confers him with Special Humanitarian Award

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has already been receiving applaud for his selfless service of the migrant workers during the COVID19 lockdown. He has been helping all those who require help, from students to farmers, during this hard time. To honour him for his work, Sood has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Congratulating the actor, global icon Priyanka Chopra praised him and said that he deserves it.

Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations @SonuSood. So well deserved! You continue to do God’s work and it’s so inspiring to see. Thank you for all that you do." Sonu also thanked the actress and said, "Thank u so much for your encouraging words @priyankachopra.You are an inspiration for millions.. and I am one of them. Keep motivating the world because you are our true hero. Loads of love"

Thank u so much for your encouraging words @priyankachopra .You are an inspiration for millions.. and I am one of them. Keep motivating the world because you are our true hero. Loads of love 💓 🙏 https://t.co/fapGxV6DC3 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 30, 2020

On Wednesday, Sonu Sood said, "This is a rare honour. A UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done in my own humble way for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good. I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals." The award was presented to him via a virtual ceremony.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was also awarded by the UN body for her philanthropic work. Sonu Sood has joined the likes of Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman."

On a related note, Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a short clip featuring the two contrasting stills from her memoir Unfinished. While one of the pictures sees Priyanka in the middle of the golden moment when she was crowned the Miss World 2000, the other picture is from her childhood where she is seen smiling in a white and green frock. Without explaining much in the caption, the 38-year-old actor just wrote, "#unfinished." It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that it "gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment" when you tick off something from your "bucket list".

(With ANI inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage