Priyanka Chopra posts sweet birthday wish for Parineeti, says 'hope you're surrounded by..'

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 35th birth anniversary today, October 22. Actor's fans from around the world have been pouring wishes on her special day including her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra. PeeCee took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback selfie featuring them both having a fun time. In her Stories, the 'Desi Girl' actor wrote, ''Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you're surrounded by so much love and joy today and always.''

Parineeti Chopra recently tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The wedding ceremony was attended by several popular personalities including Harbhajan Singh, Manish Malhotra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal among others. However, PeeCee couldn't make it to the wedding nor did her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka's mother earlier revealed that the actress was absent from the grand Udaipur wedding due to her work commitments. However, PeeCee did share sweet post for her cousin sister on her Instagram handle.

Parineeti Chopra on work front

The Ishaqaade fame was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer survival drama Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The movie didn't perform well at the box office despite garnering mostly good reviews from the audience and film critics.

She will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Amar Singh Chamkila. In the film, she will play the role of Amarjot Kaurm, while Diljit Dosanjh will portray the titular role. As per IMDb, the film will follow the life of pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, whose songs that were social commentaries or devotionals became massive hits in the '80s. The shooting of the film is reportedly completed and is in the post-production process. It is slated to hit the big screens in the first half of 2024.

