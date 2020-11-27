Priyanka Chopra pens emotional post recalling the day she won Padma Shri

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra recalls the day she received Padma Shri

Taking to her Instagram, acting sensation Priyanka Chopra treated her fans with a major throwback photo of when she was conferred with the fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri. The actress received the prestigious award back in April 2016 from the then-President Pranab Mukherjee at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In the photos, the star can be seen donning a lime green saree along with the badge. The post was accompanied by a caption in which she penned her emotions and described how her family’s joy and pride made the moment even more special.

"When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family," she wrote.

Priyanka further added "With our military background, I can't even explain what a honour of this stature meant to me and my family. My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami (aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony. Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad... even though he wasn’t physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey."

Reacting to her post, actor Rajkummar Rao commented "Truly deserving. Many more to come PC."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. It will release in selected theatres in December this year and will begin streaming on Netflix in January, 2021.