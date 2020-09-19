Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

International icon Priyanka Chopra, on Saturday, penned a heartwarming message in honour of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at her home in Washington due to complications from cancer. She was 87. "Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague," Roberts said in the statement. "Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice," the US Supreme Court announced in a statement.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and wrote, "For both men and women the first step in getting power is to become visible to others, and then to put on an impressive show. . . . As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it.” -Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Your impact and contribution will never be forgotten. Thank you, RBG. Your legacy lives on. Rest in Peace".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in a Netflix original film titled We Can Be Heroes. She is playing the role of Ms. Gradenko. The film is directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez and the streaming date is yet to be announced.

PeeCee also has another Netflix original film The White Tiger in which she is paired opposite Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, Priyanka is also co-producing the film adapted from a book under her home banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

