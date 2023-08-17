Priyanka Chopra parts ways with her New York restaurant Sona, claims report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra parts ways with her New York restaurant

Priyanka Chopra has stepped away from the operations of her restaurant Sona situated in New York City. The actress opened the restaurant in 2001 in partnership with businessman Manees Goyal. According to a report in People, a representative said, "Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that's via engaging content for film and TV or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India".

"Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she's excited about the possibilities that await", the person added.

Maneesh K Goyal. Sona co-founder and Jonas's friend and former business partner told that working with the star has been a dream come true. We're grateful for her partnership and support, he noted in a statement, adding, while she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead. He also added that the business-minded actress contributed to vital details such as design, menu, and music.

Sona launched two years ago, while Covid-19 restrictions were still active. The name of the restaurant translates to gold in Hindi and was suggested by Chopra's husband Nick Jonas.

The restaurant serves dishes that are representative of various regions of the Indian subcontinent. When the establishment opened, Goyal described Chopra Jonas as the creative force behind the business.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was last seen opposite Richard Madden in Prime Video's spy thriller series Citadel. The series was created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil. It also featured Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, and Ashleigh Cummings in pivotal roles.

The actor will soon begin shooting for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Latest Entertainment News