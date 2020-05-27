Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra pairing formal wear with pyjamas for 'zoom meeting lewk' is all of us during lockdown

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra never fails to amaze us with her killer looks and goofy expressions. The actress is known to make style statements at the red carpets. Now that there are hardly any events to attend due to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, the actress is working from home but in style. On Wednesday, the Quantico star shared a couple of photos on Instagram in which she is seen flaunting her 'zoom meeting lewk'. She looks gorgeous in a peach top and white blazer and pairs her formal look with at-home pyjamas. If her looks weren't enough to make fans fall in love with her, the goofy expressions worked like the cherry on the cake. Check out the photos here-

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra celebrated two years of togetherness with her husband Nick Jonas. The adorable couple shared mushy posts with each other and revealed how their first date looked like. Sharing the first photo they clicked together, PeeCee wrote, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights."

On the other hand, Nick Jonas also recalled the day when the two started dating and shared an adorable photo on Instagram. He wrote, "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years." It won't be wrong to say that Nickyanka knows how to slay in photos the best! Check out-

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their time together during home-quarantine at their LA bungalow. While PeeCee has been learning piano from her husband, Nick has been spending quality time with his beautiful wife and dogs. The actress keeps sharing photos from her house in which she can be seen bathing in the sun with pet dog Ginoo, or playing with her stylist's daughter Krishna. Check out a few adorable moments here-

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. She will be next seen in the Hindi adaptation of The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage