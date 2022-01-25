Priyanka Chopra opting out of Jee Le Zaraa after welcoming child with Nick Jonas? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CAMPROCKFP, PRIYANKA Priyanka Chopra opting out of Jee Le Zara after welcoming child with Nick Jonas? Here's the truth

Highlights Jee Le Zaraa is written by Farhan, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti

The film will throw light on importance of female friendships

Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby via surrogacy

Ever since actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their baby via surrogacy there have been speculations that the actress is opting out of her next Bollywood film Jee Le Zara. It was reported that the makers of 'Jee Le Zaraa' are worried after she announced the good news. However, a source close to the actress has put an end to all the rumours. It has clarified that the theories about Priyanka Chopra opting out of the film are completely "baseless and untrue."

The film starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka was announced last year. On various occasions, Priyanka has expressed her desire that she would not mind slowing down professionally after embracing motherhood and that's what gave air to these speculations.

Meanwhile, Priyanka had announced the film with Alia and Katrina with an interesting anecdote. She wrote, "Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!! Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema."

"We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!! And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling," she added.

Have a look:

Last week, Priyanka and Nick took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the good news of the arrival of their firstborn. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

With the film titled 'Jee Le Zaraa', Farhan Akhtar would be returning to the director's chair. Apart from donning the director's hat, he has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti. The female road trip film will go on floors soon.