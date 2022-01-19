Priyanka Chopra on mixed feelings about wearing a mangalsutra: Is it patriarchal?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra opens up on mixed feelings about wearing a mangalsutra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is believed to be the epitome of a modern day woman who knows how to balance a highly successful professional life with her personal life. While she is enjoying the best of Bollywood and Hollywood, with several anticipated projects lined up, she is often asked about wanting to start a family. Priyanka has always said that she wants to have kids with husband Nick Jonas.

Recently, The White Tiger actress was seen having a conversation about the mangalsutra, which is a piece of traditional Indian jewellery worn by married women. The actress shared the video on her Instagram where she is seen talking about her mixed feeling wearing the mangalustra while promoting the product for a jewellery brand.

"I remember when I wore mine for the first time… because we have grown with the idea of what it means. It was just a very special moment for me. At the same time, as a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal? But at the same time, I am that generation that's sort of in the middle. Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for. And we'll see the next generation of girls might do differently," Priyanka says in the video clip while talking about the mangalsutra.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai inviting film industry friends of Priyanka.

On the movies front, the actress will be seen in Text For You co-starring Sam Heughan and in Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, which is from The Russo Brothers of Avenger: Infinity War and Endgame fame. She is also set to shoot her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie is directed by Farhan Akhtar, who has worked with Priyanka earlier in Don and Don 2.