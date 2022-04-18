Priyanka Chopra, Nick share adorable pictures from their Easter celebration; fans ask 'where's baby bunny?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Highlights Taking to the photo-sharing application, Priyanka Chopra dropped a string of images

The clips showed glimpses of her Easter celebration with singer-husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is an avid social media user who loves to share what's up with her life. Yet again, she did the same when she treated fans with glimpses of her Easter celebration on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing application, the actress dropped a string of images. The first two pictures were all about love as Priyanka posed for the camera along with Nick. Priyanka was dressed in a bright yellow outfit, while Nick opted for a loose printed T-shirt. The other pictures showed how the couple celebrated Easter Sunday by relishing some mouth-watering cupcakes with Bunny ears and a glass of wine.

"Happy Easter from us," Priyanka captioned the post. Nick, too, wished everyone a Happy Easter. Taking to Instagram, he dropped a sunkissed selfie with Priyanka and wrote, "Happy Easter everyone."

Have a look at their posts here:

As soon as they did the same, a number of congratulatory comments started pouring in from not just celebs but also fans. While many wished the couple, there were others who requested the duo to share pictures of their baby on the occasion. A person wrote, "Where’s the little bunny though?" while a fan commented, "Wanna see the baby!"

For the unversed, Easter Sunday marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ after being crucified. This year people celebrated Easter on April 17.

On Monday, PeeCee shared some more pictures with Nick Jonas from what seemed like their vacay at a beachy place. Alongside, in the caption, she wrote, "What dreams are made of.."

On the professional front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film 'Text For You'. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series 'Citadel', a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like 'Avengers: End Game'.