Priyanka Chopra blasts report referring to her as 'Nick Jonas' wife': Should I add IMdB link to my bio?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Highlights Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves and more

Apart from Matrix, PeeCee's upcoming Hollywood projects are- Citadel, Text For You

The former Miss World also has a Bollywood film with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif

Priyanka Chopra has cemented her name globally as one of the most popular faces. She holds the title of Miss World and is a Bollywood superstar who enjoys a massive fan following beyond the sub-continent, thanks to her leading roles in an American sitcom. She is also a producer, an entrepreneur and a UNICEF goodwill ambassador among many other things. However, when she was promoting her upcoming Hollywood film, Matix: The Ressurection, she was addressed as 'Wife of Nick Jonas'. With the long list of accolades that she holds, PeeCee was evidently pissed!

Keeping up with her 'no-nonsense' attitude, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and called out the media publication for the same. She demanded an explanation and asked if she needs to add her IMDb link to her bio! "Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time and I’m still referenced as “the wife of…,” she wrote, adding, “Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?” Priyanka also tagged her husband and American pop singer Nick Jonas in her post.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra Instagram Story

For the unversed, The Matrix Resurrections will be releasing this December. Priyanka Chopra will be seen sharing screen space with the original Matrix superstars Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

Talking about Nickyanka, Priyanka and Nick got married in dual ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018. Recently, Priyanka left her fans and followers shocked after she removed her husband Jonas' surname from her name on social media accounts. This led to a lot of speculations and rumours of their separation started doing the rounds on the internet. However, the rumours were soon put to rest after she appeared on Netflix's special, The Jonas Brothers Family Roast. She also shared a post for her loving husband on their third wedding anniversary.

Moving ahead, Priyanka has a long list of projects to look forward to. Apart from Matrix, Priyanka has been shooting in London for her upcoming show 'Citadel', which is a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers. It stars Priyanka and 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Richard Madden in lead roles. The global star will next be seen in 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, PeeCee announced her next Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa', which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director. She will be joined by Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

In addition to films, Priyanka recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled 'Unfinished' earlier this year.