Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their baby, Anushka Sharma says 'get ready for sleepless nights'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have become parents to their first child through surrogacy. The 39-year-old actor and Jonas shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts last week. The couple further asked for privacy during this special time. They did not reveal the gender of the baby in the announcement post on social media.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they shared in a statement.

Priyanka tied knot with the 29-year-old American singer in December 2018 in Jodhpur.

Actress Anushka Sharma, who gave birth to her daughter Vamika with Virat Kohli last year, took to Instagram to congratulate the couple of this big news. She also shared her experience of becoming a mother as she wrote in her Instagram story, "Get ready for sleepless nights and unparalleled joy and love. Lots of love to the little one."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on the big screen in Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections, which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021. Her upcoming slate of films include Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Text For You, Amazon series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers, Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband. She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

Back home in India, Priyanka will be seen in Hindi movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

