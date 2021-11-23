Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding a publicity stunt? Actress' subtle dig in Jonas Brothers Family Roast

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

In the midst of Priyanka Chopra's divorce rumours, the actress took to Instagram to drop a teaser of Jonas Brothers Family Roast. In the short video, the actress takes a dig at her husband Nick Jonas, her brothers Kevin and Joe, their different cultures and the 10 year age gap between her and Nick. Roasting the American pop singer and songwriter, the global star says due to this age gap there are many '90s pop-culture references that she has to teach him among many other things. She goes on to say that this gap enables them to learn more.

"We teach each other things. He showed me how TikTok works, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like," she says as the Jonas brothers burst out laughing. Sharing the video of the Netflix show, she wrote, "Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas." What the video here:

In the full video, Priyanka also talks about the backlash that she and Nick faced after they got married and how people called their marriage a mere publicity stunt. Priyanka says that this could not have been a publicity stunt as she “did not even know who Nick Jonas was.” She just knew that he was Kevin’s younger brother.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick had married each other in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier this month, the couple celebrated Diwali and shared pictures from their celebration on Instagram. The couple will celebrate their third wedding anniversary in December 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has multiple projects in her kitty including 'Matrix 4: Resurrections', Jim Strouse's 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo.