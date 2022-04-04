Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas steal a kiss in car; photo of Nickyanka indulging in PDA go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_PRIYANKACHOPRA.FP_ Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Highlights Photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas kissing on LA streets have gone viral

The duo was returning from lunch date when they shared the heartwarming moment

Nickyanka got married in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl this year via surrogacy

With four years into marriage and a baby on board, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas know how to keep the spark alive. The new parents were recently spotted on lunch date in Los Angeles. As they stepped out of the restaurant, Priyanka and Nick were seen stealing a quick kiss. As they indulged in a little public display of affection (PDA), PeeCee was sitting in the car as the American pop star was seen leaning in and locking lips with his wife.

For the casual evening, Nick was seen dressed in multi-coloured jacket and a baseball cap. Chivalrously, he held the door open for his wife Priyanka who dazzled in an all-black outfit. After sharing an intimate moment, Nick got into the car from the other side. Photos of the couple, lovingly called Nickyanka by fans, have gone viral on social media. Take a look:

The 39-year-old actress recently announced the arrival of their first child, via a surrogate this year in January. The actress, who married the pop star in 2018, took to Instagram to announce the birth of their new baby.

Priyanka and Nick said on the photo-sharing platform: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra returned to the big screens with the third installment of 'The Matrix Resurrections'. Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com 'Text For You' opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as Amazon limited series "Citadel". In addition to these, she has also signed a film opposite Anthony Mackie in the upcoming action film 'Ending Things'. It is said to be similar to James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy 'True Lies'.

She also has 'Sangeet', an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and she will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

Back home in India, Chopra Jonas will be seen in the Hindi movie 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.