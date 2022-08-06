Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share romantic kisses, dance on beach & watch fireworks on splendid eve | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JERRYXMIMI Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a splendid evening together exactly what we see in rom-com movies. Sharing romantic kisses, dancing barefoot on the beach and watching fireworks together, the star couple's latest video has all these elements. In the video posted by a fan page of the actress also has PeeCee's mother Madhu Malati dancing with Nick. In one of the clips, the couple is also seen having a gala time in the pool.

The video was seemingly shot during Priyanka's two-day birthday celebration. The actress was joined by her husband and her family for the special day and these seem glimpses of the same. Watch the video here:

On the occasion of Priyanka's 40th birthday on July 19, Nick posted a bunch of pictures for his wife and attached a sweet note with it. He wrote, "Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra."

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The two are parents to a daughter named Malti Marie. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023

