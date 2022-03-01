Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas perform first Mahashivratri puja together after becoming parents | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas perform Mahashivratri Puja

Priyanka Chopra Jonas performed the Mahashivratri puja with her husband Nick Jonas. Seemingly, the couple performed the rituals at their home. Seen in the photo are the international couple sitting in front of a huge shiva idol and a pundit performing the puja. The couple chose Indian traditional outfits for the occasion. While Nick is dressed in an off-white kurta, Priyanka is seen decked in a baby pink suit. They are also accompanied by a guest. While sharing the pictures on her Instagram Story, PeeCee didn't disclose their location. This is the first time that the couple is celebrating Mahashivtari after welcoming a child via surrogacy.

"Har har Mahadev! Happy "Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating. Om Namah Shivay," she wrote in her post. In another photo posted by her, the global gave a closer look at her outfit. She also tagged Tamanna Dutt and Pooja Rajpal Jaggi in the post. Take a look:

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the surrogacy route to have a baby. PeeCee made the surprise announcement in January.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a statement that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." She added: "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Immediately after the announcement, more than 1.73 million of Priyanka's followers shared her joy on Instagram, showering her with heart emojis.

The celebrities who celebrated included the late basketball star Kobe Bryant's wife and philanthropist, Vanessa, Kal Penn, Shefalee Shah, Katrina Kaif, Lara Datta, Sania Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar and Radhika Jones, editor of 'Vanity Fair', where Priyanka is on the cover of the February 2022 edition.