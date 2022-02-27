Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to name their newborn after consulting 'pandit', reveals Madhu Chopra

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHARTHCHOPRA89 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced their parenthood in January

When Priyanka Chopra 'joked' about starting her family with Nick Jonas in the Jonas Brothers roast for Netflix, the viewers took it in a humourous stride. No one knew that the celebrity couple was actually set for their baby's birth via surrogacy. In January, Priyanka and Nick pleasantly surprised everyone when they shared on social media that they have welcomed their first baby. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting any news or pics of the newborn or even a hint about the baby's name.

Recently, at a media interaction, Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra expressed her delight in becoming a grandmother. The actress' mother along with brother Siddharth Chopra recently made an appearance for the former's clinic’s anniversary. Dr Chopra while interacting with the media shared about the baby news, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother).” She added,“I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy.”

When asked if the couple had come up with a name for their little one, Madhu shared that the name has not been decided yet. “Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven't finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now),” Dr Chopra said as per ETimes.

Currently, Priyanka is spending quality time with her husband Nick and their newborn baby in Los Angeles.

Priyanka and Nick took the surrogacy route to have the baby. The Matrix Resurrections actress made the surprise announcement via social media earlier in January. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka said: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." She added: "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family." The couple did not reveal the gender of the child.

An insider told Us Weekly that friends of the celebrity couple are "excited" for the new parents, and they are keen to have even more children in the future. Priyanka and Nick met at the 2017 Met Gala, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Priyanka's next project Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fame. She will also be seen in Text For You opposite Sam Heughan. In Bollywood, she is making her comeback with Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif as her co-stars. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.