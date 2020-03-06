Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas grace BFF Isha Ambani’s Holi party. Photos go viral

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas grace BFF Isha Ambani’s Holi party

With the festival of colors, Holi around the corner, Bollywood celebrities have already started partying and enjoying with their friends and family. On Friday, Isha Ambani Piramal hosted a Holi party at her residence in Mumbai and many celebrities graced the bash. First in line was Isha’s BFF Priyanka Chopra who arrived with her husband and American singer Nick Jonas. The couple looked gorgeous in their white and yellow traditional outfits and added spark to the party. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, as well as her brother Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya, also attended the party. PeeCee and Isha’s other friend Anusha Dandekar also had all the eyes on her as she graced the party in the white traditional outfit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't take their eyes off each other

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai on Thursday to be with the actress’ family and friends on the occasion of Holi. This will be Nick’s first time in India for the Holi celebrations. Check out the photos here-

Priyanka Chopra's brother Sidharth Chopra also attended the bash with Neelam Upadhyaya

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra also attended Isha Ambani's Holi party

Hostess Isha Ambani looked gorgeous as she got ready for her Holi party. The diva was spotted wearing a colorful outfit complimented with a half-bun. Isha's sister-in-law Shloka Mehta also aced the fashion game as she arrived for the bash.

Hostess Isha Ambani Piramal looked gorgeous for the Holi bash

Shloka Ambani charmed with her spark as she attends Isha Ambani's Holi party

Anusha Dandekar also opted for a white traditional outfit for Isha Ambani's Holi party

Huma Qureshi looked vibrant in the white outfit for Holi celebrations

Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa attended the bash hand-in-hand. The couple looked like made for each other. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a million dollars in her beautiful dress.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa look divine at the bash

Jacqueline Fernandez looked ravishing as she arrive for Isha Ambani's party

