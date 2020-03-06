Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas grace BFF Isha Ambani’s Holi party. Photos go viral

With the festival of colors, Holi around the corner, Bollywood celebrities have already started partying and enjoying with their friends and family. On Friday, Isha Ambani Piramal hosted a Holi party at her residence in Mumbai and many celebrities graced the bash. First in line was Isha’s BFF Priyanka Chopra who arrived with her husband and American singer Nick Jonas. The couple looked gorgeous in their white and yellow traditional outfits and added spark to the party. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, as well as her brother Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya, also attended the party. PeeCee and Isha’s other friend Anusha Dandekar also had all the eyes on her as she graced the party in the white traditional outfit.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai on Thursday to be with the actress’ family and friends on the occasion of Holi. This will be Nick’s first time in India for the Holi celebrations. Check out the photos here-
Hostess Isha Ambani looked gorgeous as she got ready for her Holi party. The diva was spotted wearing a colorful outfit complimented with a half-bun. Isha's sister-in-law Shloka Mehta also aced the fashion game as she arrived for the bash.
Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa attended the bash hand-in-hand. The couple looked like made for each other. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a million dollars in her beautiful dress.
