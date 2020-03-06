Friday, March 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas grace BFF Isha Ambani’s Holi party. Photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas grace BFF Isha Ambani’s Holi party. Photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra arrived with her husband and American singer Nick Jonas for Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi party. The couple looked gorgeous in their white and yellow traditional outfits and added spark to the bash.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2020 20:47 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas grace BFF Isha Ambani’s Holi
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas grace BFF Isha Ambani’s Holi party

With the festival of colors, Holi around the corner, Bollywood celebrities have already started partying and enjoying with their friends and family. On Friday, Isha Ambani Piramal hosted a Holi party at her residence in Mumbai and many celebrities graced the bash. First in line was Isha’s BFF Priyanka Chopra who arrived with her husband and American singer Nick Jonas. The couple looked gorgeous in their white and yellow traditional outfits and added spark to the party. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, as well as her brother Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya, also attended the party. PeeCee and Isha’s other friend Anusha Dandekar also had all the eyes on her as she graced the party in the white traditional outfit. 

India Tv - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't take their eyes off each other

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai on Thursday to be with the actress’ family and friends on the occasion of Holi. This will be Nick’s first time in India for the Holi celebrations. Check out the photos here-

India Tv - priyanka brother sidharth

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Priyanka Chopra's brother Sidharth Chopra also attended the bash with Neelam Upadhyaya

India Tv - madhu chopra

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra also attended Isha Ambani's Holi party

Hostess Isha Ambani looked gorgeous as she got ready for her Holi party. The diva was spotted wearing a colorful outfit complimented with a half-bun. Isha's sister-in-law Shloka Mehta also aced the fashion game as she arrived for the bash.

India Tv - Isha Ambani Piramal

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Hostess Isha Ambani Piramal looked gorgeous for the Holi bash

India Tv - shloka mehta ambani

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Shloka Ambani charmed with her spark as she attends Isha Ambani's Holi party

India Tv - anusha dandekar

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Anusha Dandekar also opted for a white traditional outfit for Isha Ambani's Holi party

India Tv - huma qureshi

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Huma Qureshi looked vibrant in the white outfit for Holi celebrations

Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa attended the bash hand-in-hand. The couple looked like made for each other. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a million dollars in her beautiful dress.

India Tv - Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa look divine at the bash

India Tv - Jacqueline Fernandez

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Jacqueline Fernandez looked ravishing as she arrive for Isha Ambani's party

 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News