Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas invest Rs 144 crore for new Los Angeles home, become Joe-Sophie’s neighbours

Power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have set new neighbourhood records when they shelled out $ 20 million for their new home in Los Angeles. This is already known that the couple was in plans to buy property in the city and make it their home. Before this, American singer Nick has already sold his bachelor’s pad and settle down in a place that both PeeCee and him can call home.

According to the latest reports in the Wall Street Journal, Nickyanka has shelled out $20 million for a 20,000-square-foot property. They have also become neighbours to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who had invested $14.1 million for a 15,000-square-foot home just three miles away. The report also states that PeeCee and Nick’s house includes 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, outdoor space and high ceilings.

The report also compares it to Joe and Sophie’s place which is build on a smaller space but consists 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Nick and Priyanka are set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in December this year. Talking about settling down and having a baby, Priyanka earlier told Vogue magazine that buying a house and having a baby are on her to do list. Nick also reacted to this and said in a different interview, “In 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is in Delhi where she is shooting for her next film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She has been keeping her fans excited with BTS photos from the sets of the film. On the other hand, Nick Jonas is enjoying the first Jonas Brother tour called happiness Begins after their reunion earlier this year.

