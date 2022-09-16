Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are doting parents to baby daughter Malti in adorable unseen pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JERRYXMIMI Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with Malti in pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas became parents to their first child, a baby daughter, through surrogacy. The celebrity couple, who the fans ship as 'Nickyanka', announced the birth of Malti Marie Chopra on Instagram in January, earlier this year. Fans expressed their excitement as their favourite celebs announced this cute addition to their family. Since then, pics of Priyanka and Nick with their daughter are loved by the fans and a glimpse of Malti is enough to get the netizens excited. Now, an unseen pic of Priyanka and Nick with their daughter has gone viral.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend time with daughter Malti

Recently, an image has been circulating on social media which shows Priyanka and Nick spending quality time with their daughter Malti. In the pic, which has been doing the rounds of the internet on Nick's birthday, Priyanka holds Malti in her arms. Nick can't seem to hold his excitement as he looks lovingly at Malti. A friend of the couple is also seen in the image. The Chopra-Jonas family surely had a fun time when this candid moment was caught on camera.

Netizens react to Nick and Priyanka's family pic

Internet users have been gushing over Nickyanka and their daughter Malti in this adorable snap. The image has received over many likes on the Instagram account on which this image was shared. Tamanna Dutt, a friend of the couple, shared a never-before-seen picture of the couple along with their daughter. Abiding by Priyanka’s decision to not reveal Malti’s face, Tamanna used a heart emoji to cover the little one’s face but Priyanka and Nick were smiling wide in the picture. Sharing the picture, Tamanna wrote, “Happiest Birthday Jiju! Miss u guys."

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka will be seen in the Russo Brothers-directed series Citadel. Its release date has not been finalised yet. The project also stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame. Her movie alongside Sam Heughan, titled It’s All Coming Back to Me, will be released on February 10, 2023. She will also be seen in Ending Things opposite Anthony Mackie and in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zara, opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

