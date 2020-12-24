Priyanka Chopra misses her pet dog 'Panda', shares adorable photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra misses her pet dog 'Panda'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is missing her cute four-legged pets. The actress is currently in London where she is shooting for her upcoming film. On Wednesday, PeeCee took to her social media and shared an adorable picture featuring her pet dog Panda. The 'Baywatch' star proved that she is a true-blue pet lover, by sharing a picture that captured a moment of bonding between herself and her furry friend. In the photograph, Chopra is seen seated on a swing chair, in between two of her beloved pets.

The picture shows the 'Isn't It Romantic' star hugging her pet as she showers love on him by giving a kiss in the air with her eyes closed, while he reciprocates the love by hugging her back. She captioned the post as, "Miss you @pandathepunk."

Many fans commented on her post and expressed their liking for Priyanka's bond with pet Panda. One wrote, "Just Perfect," while others left red heart and fire emoticons. 'The Sky is Pink' actor has 3 pets - Panda, Gino, and Diana, and the star's furry friends have their own separate Instagram accounts, with thousands of followers.

Priyanka Chopra will be soon seen in the film adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel titled The white Tiger. The Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao-starrer film will release on January 22. In the film, the two actors are seen as an affluent couple, who have been living with their family in India after returning from the US for their business. Adarsh Gourav is seen as their driver, Balram Halwai.

From class divide to the dark realities of the society, the film will explore several themes through the story of Balram Halwai as he "uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur". The trailer starts with Balram narrating his journey and his dreams about becoming a successful entrepreneur. He also expresses his wish to work for Ashok (Rajkummar), but how he is reminded of his social status and class divide.