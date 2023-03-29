Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's manager recollects when Bollywood biggies advised her to NOT work with the actress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been ruling the headlines after she appeared on Dax Shepherd's podcast "Armchair Expert". She made some big revelations about Bollywood and told the truth behind her shifting base from the Hindi film industry to Hollywood. While the audience had mixed reactions to the revelations, many believed that Priyanka is playing the victim. Now, PeeCee's overseas manager Anjula Acharia has reacted to all the uproar caused by the actress's interview.

Priyanka Chopra shared during a podcast that the reason behind her moving to Hollywood was because she felt she was "pushed in a corner by the industry collectively". Anjula took to Twitter to reply to a fan page and talked about the noise that naysayers' make.

The Twitter user wrote: "Since #PriyankaChopra has finally spoken up, I would request everyone to read on of Anjula Acharia (PC's US manager)'s interview where she tells how when she signed PC for the talent deal, a group of Bollywood folks including a director producer and some actors bitched about PC and tried convincing her from not working for her as according to them she was a talentless actor with no potential in the US, and that she would suffer massive losses. Anjula mentioned she went back with tears in her eyes."

Anjula had told Forbes back in 2021 that how a Bollywood director-producer and some members of the fraternity advised her against signing with Priyanka.

Replying to the tweet, Anjula tweeted, "Naysayers are just noise! You have to tune it out @priyankachopra is undeniable and we proved them all wrong :))) I knew she would be a global star the first time I saw her on TV."

Priyanka Chopra spilled her heart out to Dax Shepard and revealed that she decided to move to Hollywood as Bollywood filmmakers were "not casting" her and blamed industry 'politics'.

Also Read: After Priyanka Chopra, singer Amaal Mallik exposes truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay in Bollywood

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra trolled for comments on leaving Bollywood; Twitterati say 'stop playing victim card'

Also Read: DYK Priyanka Chopra was reluctant to date Nick Jonas? Actress reveals

Latest Entertainment News