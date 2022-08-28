Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie vibe to 'Sasural Genda Phool' as they enjoy weekend with Hindi music

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra has been sharing a lot of fun titbits and happy snippets of her daughter Malti Marie on social media and she is currently busy soaking in the weekend fun with her. Ever since she embraced motherhood Priyanka has been treating her fans and followers to glimpses of the little bundle of sunshine. Keeping up with it, PeeCee took to Instagram and shared an adorable video featuring her daughter.

Priyanka Chopra's post

The actress shared a wholesome video of Malti being attuned to the beats of Sonam Kapoor-Abhishek Bachchan's film 'Delhi 6' - Sasural Genda Phool. In the video, the little one is seen to be enjoying the music, as she vibes to the song by nodding her head! Priyanka captioned the post, "Saturday mornings be like..." In the video, Malti looked cute in a peach, printed T-shirt. As usual, Priyanka didn't show her baby girl's face.

Priyanka Chopra's mommy time with Malti

Earlier, the Mary Kom actress gave a glimpse of her mommy time with Malti. She shared cute pictures with her daughter. In the pictures, the baby's face is understandably covered. Dropping the pictures, PeeCee wrote, "Love like no other." In the first picture, Malti and Priyanka are seen twinning in white ensembles, while in the second picture, we can see her little daughter's adorable little feet on Priyanka’s face.

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. ALSO READ: Khakhra, Poha and Namkeens! Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chop served with 'taste of home' by Boney Kapoor & Khushi

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects

The global icon will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie's perfect Sunday features reading & playing with Gino, Diana

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

