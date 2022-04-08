Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's latest pics in a yellow kurta-salwar will surely brighten up your day. Seen yet?

Priyanka Chopra is an all-rounder and we have no doubts about that. Be it acting or singing or spreading social message, the actress has done and dusted all of it. Apart from this, the diva is also known for her social media activity which she quite actively engages in. Yet again, PeeCee took our hearts away when she shared pictures of herself from her LA house while enjoying the bright sun. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared photos of herself wearing a salwar kameez looking breathtaking. She can be seen posing in the sun and posing in blue shades and sky blue slippers. Alongside in the caption, she wrote on the photo-sharing application, "When the sun hits just right."

As soon as she shared the same, it got the attention of her fans who commented on her post. A person wrote, "You’re so beautiful," while another one said, "The sun loves you." Another user commented, "When you are the sunshine.”

Have a look at the same:

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first daughter through surrogacy. Meanwhile, her mother Madhu, in a recent conversation with ETimes revealed that the couple is quite happy with the new addition in their family. Madhu, further said that she has not met her granddaughter as of now and interacts with her through Facetime.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka and Anthony Mackie's upcoming action thriller 'Ending Things' has been picked up by Amazon Studios. As per Deadline, the upcoming film was acquired by the studio after a round of competitive bidding.

Producing deals are still being worked out. Davis Entertainment's Jeremy Stein and Lit Entertainment will produce with Mackie's Make It With Gravy Productions and Inspire Entertainment's Jason Spire. Chopra Jonas will serve as an executive producer through her Purple Pebble Pictures banner.

Apart from that, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'. She is also a part of the Russo brothers' 'Citadel'.