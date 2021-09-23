Priyanka Chopra's latest 'carfie' will make you put on your sunnies and go for long drive

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

If you're a PeeCee fan, you probably know about Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her love for sunnies. From funky party goggles to sophisticated work frames, the actress sure knows how to keep it chic and stylish when it comes to adding a pop of colour with sunglasses. Recently the global star treated her fans to a new photo from the sets of citadel wearing a pair of jazzy reflector sunglasses. The photo is a selfie the actress clicked while peering into the rearview mirror of her car.

"Hadn’t posted a #carfie in a while," she captioned the post followed by the hashtag of her upcoming film, 'Citadel' so that her fans could know that she is busy with the project. Like most of her pictures, her 'carfie' impressed fans and celebs alike. Reacting to the photo, her husband and American pop singer Nick Jonas dropped by heart emoji, whereas one of her fans called it a perfect shot. Several others dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section of the post. Take a look:

Talking about Citadel, the global event series come from "Avengers" directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It will unite Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The show is described as an action-driven spy series. The show, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video, will feature interconnected, local-language versions of the story in several other countries, including India.

Citadel is not the only global project that is keeping Priyanka Chopra busy. She will also be seen in 'Text For You' which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, the actress also has 'Matrix 4' in the pipeline along with Keanu Reeves. The actress had recently shared the trailer of the same.

She also looks forward to the recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.