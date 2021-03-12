Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra Jonas to raise money for education of 'Bittu' leading pair Rani, Renu Kumari

Creating a stir lately and making headlines across spectrums, Bittu has caught the attention of every individual. Not only the film has made it to the race of Oscar nomination, but adding to the buzz is actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently extended her support to the fundraiser event organised by Indian Women Rising, a cinema collective that backs the film to aid the education of Rani and Renu Kumari, the leading pair of the film.

The short film features first-time actors picked from the locals of Uttrakhand - Rani and Renu Kumari who have created an impact on the audience across the globe with their surreal performance on the screens. The film is written and directed by Karishma Dev Dube, who is been receiving a lot of appreciation for her unconventional casting and remarkable writing.

The film is being supported by Indian Women Rising a cinema collective founded by Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh. Initiating a fundraiser recently in collaboration with 'Educate Girls USA', an NGO founded by Safeena Husain, the team aims to raise funds for the education of the young leads Rani and Renu Kumari.

Gaining massive support from the global icon and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra, the cast interacted with the actor. Meeting the girls over video call accompanied by the director, Priyanka indulged in a candid conversation with them.

Talking about their experience of working in a film and acting for the camera, Priyanka brought smiles to the girl's faces with her fun banter. Tracing the journey of the director as well with the girls, the actress discussed the film with Karishma giving insights into the Oscar contender.

In the authenticity and reality of the film, Priyanka gave a big shout-out to the fundraiser urging people to support this noble cause.

Bittu is in the run for the Oscar nomination, results for which will be out on the 15th of March.

Take a look: