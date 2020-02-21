Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon film titled Sheela

Sheela Biernstiel, popularly known as Ma Anand Sheela, has been in the news for long over her biopic. It is said that many filmmakers have approached her to make a film on her life. A while back, Ma Anand Sheela had even sent a legal notice to actress Priyanka Chopra for illegally trying to bring her life on the big screen. Now, the latest reports claim that the actress has been roped in to play Ma Anand Sheela in an Amazon film.

A report by Hollywoodreporter.com confirms that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to play Ma Anand Sheela in the upcoming Amazon drama titled Sheela. In an interaction earlier, Ma Anand Sheela has expressed the desire that actress Alia Bhatt should play her on the big screen. She had said that she finds the necessary spunk in Alia that she can pull off her role on the celluloid. Alia too had expressed that she is looking forward to playing the role of Ma Anand Sheela. But looks like desi girl Priyanka Chopra bagged the part.

For the unversed, Ma Anand Sheela is an Indian-born American–Swiss former spokeswoman of the Rajneesh Movement. She became headlines when she landed got surrounded by controversies after she pleaded guilty in attempt to murder and assault in the 1984 Rajneeshee Bioterror Attack.

The film is being helmed by Barry Levinson. It is written by Nick Yarborough and bankrolled by Barry Levinson.

