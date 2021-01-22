Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares hilarious memes of unexpected guest meeting her family| PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares hilarious memes of unexpected guest meeting her family

Unexpected guest on sets of The White Tiger! Bollywood acting sensation, Priyanka Chopra has been part of the hilarious meme fest. On Friday, the actress took to Instagram Stories to share a few unseen pictures of herself and her family with a guest-twist 'Bernie Sanders'. Senator Bernie Sanders has become the most viral meme after his casual appearance in mittens and ‘grandpa jacket’ at the US presidential inauguration. He was photographed sitting crosslegged, wearing mittens and a mask. The image became a subject of meme for Priyanka too.

Priyanka, who lives in the US with husband Nick Jonas, posted the picture of Bernie Sander into her own pics and those with her brother Siddharth, mother Dr Madhu Chopra and co-stars of 'The White Tiger' like Rajkummar Rao. In one of the photos, Bernie is seen sitting on a dining table with Siddharth, while in another photo Priyanka's mother is carrying a tiny Bernie in her arms.

Bernie Sanders is seen sitting on a dining table with Priyanka's brother Siddharth

Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra is carrying a tiny Bernie in her arms

Not just this, a third pic shows Bernie in a boat with Priyanka and her husband Nick. He also sat beside Priyanka, who is seen posing in a balcony area. Also, Bernie joined the cast and crew of The White Tiger on sets.

Bernie Sander with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Bernie Sanders in a boat with Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick

Bernie Sanders sat beside Priyanka, who is seen posing in a balcony area

Bernie Sanders joined the cast and crew of The White Tiger on sets

On a related note, The White Tiger is all set to release on Netflix on Friday. The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and stars Priyanka with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The story explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram, a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord and his wife. As the trailer moves ahead, the lives of the characters' change with a shocking twist of events.