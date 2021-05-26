Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she has lost many battles in life: 'I've done many movies that no one has watched'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she has lost many battles in life

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took the style quotient high with her red carpet look at the Billboard Music Awards. For the event, PeeCee wore a naked sheer gown by Dolce & Gabbana that came with a thigh-high slit paired with plunging neckline. She teamed the golden ensemble with a thick belt and Bulgari jewels. The star, who has had a successful career journey, opened up about the failures she had faced in her professional life.

The actress said that she has lost several battles herself but what defines a person is what they choose to do after it. Priyanka has had a successful career in Bollywood before she ventured to the West and became a popular star in Hollywood too. PeeCee has many international projects in her kitty.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, Priyanka said, "No one only wins. I’ve lost many battles. I’ve done many, many movies that no one has watched. It’s what you do after failures that defines you. To me, life is a ladder. It’s never a destination.”

Talking about working harder for her wins, she added "We as Asians have always been taught that you’ve got to run faster than everyone to get where you’re going…I wanted to be seen as a mainstream leading lady, and not be boxed into the stereotype I saw a lot of, that required 10 years of work…and finally, I feel like I’ve been able to get to a place where I am doing that. So, I think the responsibility is to constantly push the goalposts, not just for yourself, but for everyone who comes after you. For the next generation of South Asian talent, I want it not to take 10 years for them to get the roles that they want."

For the unversed, Priyanka was one of the presenters at the Billboard Music Awards while her husband performed at the music awards and hosted the ceremony.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has many International projects in the pipeline including films like The Matrix 4, Text For You, Citadel, Sheela and others. She wrapped up the filming of Text For You, co-starring Sam Heughan, and has been busy with the production of her upcoming series Citadel.