Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes big splash at Times Square ahead of Keanu Reeves' Matrix Resurrections release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes big splash at Times Square

Highlights Fans can’t stop obsessing over Priyanka Chopra's futuristic, cyberpunk avatar in the film

'The Matrix Resurrections' tells the story 20 years after 'The Matrix Revolutions'

The film also stars Keanu Reeves in prominent roles along with Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith

Trust global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas to raise the bar and set new benchmarks! With The Matrix Resurrections release being just around the corner, the anticipation for the Priyanka-starrer is at an all-time high. After making India proud with her bevy of achievements, the global superpower has now made a splash at the famous Times Square with her new Matrix avatar. With her poster of The Matrix Resurrections going viral, now it has been featured at the coveted Times Square in New York. Curiosity about her upcoming cult classic The Matrix Resurrections is at an all-time high and fans can’t stop obsessing over her futuristic, cyberpunk avatar in the film!

Featured at the Times Square is the poster of the actress in dual tones of red and blue which go pretty well with Priyanka's two-toned outfit and also subtly hint at the red and blue pills which Neo is forced to choose from upon discovering the truth of the Matrix in the first film from the franchise.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes big splash at Times Square

Earlier, the filmmakers had released more posters of other prominent characters in the film. Other posters feature actors from the fourth instalment in varying shades like Keanu's in cyan, Carrie's in sea green, Yahya's in amber, Neil Patrick Harris in dual shades of cantaloupe and purple, Jessica's in the tone of cobalt blue, Erendira's in purple and Jonathan Groff in royal blue.

'The Matrix Resurrections', produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, tells the story 20 years after 'The Matrix Revolutions'. The film is all set to release theatrically in the US on December 22.

Apart from Matrix, Priyanka has been busy shooting for the upcoming series 'Citadel'. She wrapped the film only last week. Helmed by 'Avengers' makers Joe and Anthony Russo, 'Citadel' is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT.